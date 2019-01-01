New York Mets

The Score
45804749_thumbnail

Mets' Diaz refutes rumor of New York boos affecting him

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 8m

Is playing in New York City getting to another player?Struggling New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has been affected by the boos he's received from home fans while playing in New York, sources told Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt, but the reliever denies that'

Tweets