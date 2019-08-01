New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Mets Host Cleveland To Begin Nine-Game Homestand

by: John Jackson

Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (64-60) had a chance to rest up on Monday as they enjoyed a day off. They now go back into action at Citi Field as they host the Cleveland Indians (74-51)

