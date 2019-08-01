New York Mets

nj.com
45815558_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees’ playoff picture changes with injuries to Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Indians’ Corey Kluber - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will be shut down for the rest of the season after having his sore left elbow examined Monday by Dr. James Andrews.

Tweets