New York Mets

The Mets Police
45816327_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: quiet morning, Gary Cohen is back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Gary Cohen’s return tonight is the most anticipated return since Douglas MacArthur. SLACKISH REACTION:  It’s kind of nice to have an off-day now and then.  I did not miss the Mets.  The Mets are 2 games out of the Wild Card and play the Cleveland...

Tweets