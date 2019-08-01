New York Mets

nj.com
45816767_thumbnail

Little League World Series UPDATE: New Jersey plays tonight vs. Rhode Island | Time, TV, Channel, Live stream - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Elizabeth, New Jersey, Elmora Troopers meet New England regional champions Rhode Island in the second round of the loser’s bracket at the 2019 Little League World Series on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Tweets