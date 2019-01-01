New York Mets

How Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has transformed from question mark to impact player

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

In the span of two years, Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has gone from the top prospect in baseball to a defensive liability who could be moved to center field, to back to being a young star on the rise.

