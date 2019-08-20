New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sky is Falling: Hey MLB and Mets even the die-est of diehards don’t wanna buy tickets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33s
I know I suck and am the worst and don’t go to games, but if you scroll down @mediagoon’s twitter feed you will see a discussion about not renewing ticket plans! What? But the Mets are in the pennant race! Pete Alonso! We have five aces!. Everyt
Tweets
-
Yes. A Game 163 — to get to the Wild Card — does not. If the #Mets are in the wild card, I lose.@ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JeffreyCamp: @ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
-
Big praise and great advice from a guy who knows a thing or two about hard work and power! 💪 #LGMSpecial Congrats to @Pete_Alonso20 on the NL rookie HR record, hopefully the first of many records for you, stay focused and never stop trying to get better! #LGM #LFGMOfficial Team Account
-
Joe Panik is right at home in New York. #LGM https://t.co/BPWwi8mt3XBlogger / Podcaster
-
I made the mistake of looking at Curt Schilling's TL for the first time in several years. He is the absolute worst.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That's Trout's 42nd home run, a new career high.Rangers broadcast: “Trout did not have his best night last night… “He almost looked like a normal player.” Next pitch, #dinger for Mike Trout. https://t.co/LK7oA67UvOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets