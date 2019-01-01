New York Mets
New York Mets have overcome a lot — but don’t celebrate yet
by: Jordan Zides — Gotham Sports Network 31s
There is much to be proud of for the 2019 Mets, so far. But with the the schedule getting harder, expectations are ratcheting up for them.
Tweets
Yes. A Game 163 — to get to the Wild Card — does not. If the #Mets are in the wild card, I lose.@ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
RT @JeffreyCamp: @ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
Big praise and great advice from a guy who knows a thing or two about hard work and power! 💪 #LGMSpecial Congrats to @Pete_Alonso20 on the NL rookie HR record, hopefully the first of many records for you, stay focused and never stop trying to get better! #LGM #LFGMOfficial Team Account
Joe Panik is right at home in New York. #LGM https://t.co/BPWwi8mt3XBlogger / Podcaster
I made the mistake of looking at Curt Schilling's TL for the first time in several years. He is the absolute worst.Blogger / Podcaster
That's Trout's 42nd home run, a new career high.Rangers broadcast: “Trout did not have his best night last night… “He almost looked like a normal player.” Next pitch, #dinger for Mike Trout. https://t.co/LK7oA67UvOBlogger / Podcaster
