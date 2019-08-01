New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets Octavio Dotel And Luis Castillo Arrested In Dominican Republic
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 37s
The Dominican Newspaper Diario Libre reports former Mets pitcher Octavio Dotel has been arrested. According to Marly Rivera of ESPN, Dotel's arrest was part of what the Dominican Republic's Atto
Tweets
-
Yes. A Game 163 — to get to the Wild Card — does not. If the #Mets are in the wild card, I lose.@ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JeffreyCamp: @ChrisCarlin @CMBWFAN can we get a ruling on #CarlINK please? Does the 1 game WC count as "playoffs?"TV / Radio Personality
-
Big praise and great advice from a guy who knows a thing or two about hard work and power! 💪 #LGMSpecial Congrats to @Pete_Alonso20 on the NL rookie HR record, hopefully the first of many records for you, stay focused and never stop trying to get better! #LGM #LFGMOfficial Team Account
-
Joe Panik is right at home in New York. #LGM https://t.co/BPWwi8mt3XBlogger / Podcaster
-
I made the mistake of looking at Curt Schilling's TL for the first time in several years. He is the absolute worst.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That's Trout's 42nd home run, a new career high.Rangers broadcast: “Trout did not have his best night last night… “He almost looked like a normal player.” Next pitch, #dinger for Mike Trout. https://t.co/LK7oA67UvOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets