For the "he never would have been good here!!!" crowd... that's a nonsense argument... but even if I were to entertain it... how is that not ALSO an indictment of the Mets?

Good Fundies Brian Checking in on some players the Mets have let walk away for free (or paid other teams to take) in the last 12 mo.: Vargas, 23 IP, 3.19 ERA (0.5 WAR) Swarzak, 30 IP, 2.70 ERA (1.0 WAR) Robles, 56.2 IP, 2.86 ERA (1.7 WAR) Bruce, 308 PA, 107 wRC+ (1.0 WAR) Hechavarria, 4-for-9