Mets lose Gsellman to partial tear in lat

by: N/A MLB: Mets 57s

Right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman underwent an MRI exam that revealed a partial tear of his right lat, the Mets announced before Tuesday night's game against the Indians. There was no immediate timetable for his return. Gsellman, 26, has gone 2-3

