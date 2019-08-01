New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jed Lowrie To Begin Rehab Assignment With St. Lucie

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Mike Puma of New York Post, Mets infielder Jed Lowrie is scheduled to begin his long-awaited rehab assignment on Tuesday night. He is expected to be in the starting lineup as the DH.

Tweets