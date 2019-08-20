New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets legend Mike Piazza congratulates Pete Alonso on NL rookie record
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 51s
Pete Alonso's NL rookie home run record is a remarkable achievement, and New York Mets legend Mike Piazza has kind words for the rookie.
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: I can confirm Jed Lowrie is standing on the steps of the duggout so hes has not died again after this rehab at bat for #Mets @mets https://t.co/3cYrjgu51ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
On the latest Shea Anything, @DougWilliamsSNY and @martinonyc project how the Mets bullpen will perform down the stretch: https://t.co/bbCAzpm83A (➡️ @Aetna)TV / Radio Network
-
The frustrating part w/ Diaz is his stuff is still there. Upper 90s FB, high % of swings & misses & a ton of SO. The lack of command, walks & ⬆️ in hard hit contact have been what’s hurt Diaz. Working these mechanical/mental issues out means the return of a dangerous RP #MetsEdwin Diaz has really really struggled this year, but his FIP is only 0.36 higher than it was in his full and healthy 2017 when he lost his closer job. The Mets traded for a guy with one elite year. This was not the likely outcome, but he wasn’t Kimbrel. https://t.co/Zc3ru9bQUcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JacobWilkins: Rumble Ponies and @BowieBaysox getting ready for game 2 of their series in Bowie. First pitch 7:05, @HorizonsFCU pregame show begins at 6:50PM on @newsradio1290 and @tunein! https://t.co/bZGfc5qdwpMinors
-
One of the #Mets' go-to relievers will have his season cut short: https://t.co/igauYEpn6SBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the Indians making their first appearance at Citi Field tonight, the Mariners are the only team yet to visit the Mets since 2009.This was the #Mets lineup the last time they played the Indians in New York (6/17/2004): Kaz Matsui SS Todd Zeile 3B Mike Piazza C Cliff Floyd LF Ty Wigginton 2B Karim Garcia RF Mike Cameron CF Eric Valent 1B Jae Weong Seo SPBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets