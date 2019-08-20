New York Mets

Metstradamus


Pete Alonso sets National League record for most home runs by a rookie

by: Jeremy Freeborn The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

Pete Alonso of Tampa, FL is now in the National League record books. On Sunday, the New York Mets first baseman set the National League rookie record for most home runs in a season with 40 as the M…

