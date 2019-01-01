New York Mets

Metsblog
45830678_thumbnail

J.D. Davis back in lineup, Steven Matz gets start as Mets face Indians at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

After an off day, the Mets (64-60, 9.0 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB in Wild Card) are back in action as they start their nine-game homestand at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. against the Cleveland Indians.

Tweets