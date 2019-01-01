New York Mets

Tim Tebow appears likely to play in Triple-A again in 2020

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 4m

Tim Tebow looks likely to play another year in the New York Mets' organization, likely at the same level he played at in 2019. According to Lindsay Kramer of syracuse.com, Tebow intends to play another year of professional baseball with the Mets....

