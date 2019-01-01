New York Mets
Rookies to set a team's single-season HR mark
by: Sarah Langs — MLB: Mets 1m
Pete Alonso already has more home runs than any National League rookie ever, and now he’s nearing another record that has nothing to do with one’s tenure in the league. He entered Tuesday with 40 home runs, which is one shy of the Mets' single-season
Tweets
RT @SteveGelbs: Michael Conforto is now hitting .292 with 11 HR and 31 RBI in 34 games since the All-Star break. This is his most recent HR. It gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. https://t.co/8lD0lxe036TV / Radio Network
Michael Conforto has one of the prettiest home run swings I’ve ever seen 🍎 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Indians give the Mets an extra out in the sixth when Oscar Mercado drops a routine fly ball in shallow left field and Michael Conforto makes them pay when he slams a 1-2 slider with two outs into right-center for a two-run homer and 4-2 lead. Bieber... https://t.co/DMGpAE53veBeat Writer / Columnist
And this time Steven Matz is back out for the seventh ….Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto’s current RBI pace: 97 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
