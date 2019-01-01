New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
45832437_thumbnail

Mets' Gsellman has partially torn lat muscle

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, a significant blow to New York's improved bullpen as the team chases a playoff spot.

