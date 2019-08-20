New York Mets
Mets’ Jed Lowrie is finally playing competitive baseball again
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 3m
Crazy things are happening in Queens. The Mets are in playoff contention. Pete Alonso is breaking records. And Jed Lowrie, until now just a rumor as a Met, began a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday
RT @SteveGelbs: Michael Conforto is now hitting .292 with 11 HR and 31 RBI in 34 games since the All-Star break. This is his most recent HR. It gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. https://t.co/8lD0lxe036TV / Radio Network
Michael Conforto has one of the prettiest home run swings I’ve ever seen 🍎 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Indians give the Mets an extra out in the sixth when Oscar Mercado drops a routine fly ball in shallow left field and Michael Conforto makes them pay when he slams a 1-2 slider with two outs into right-center for a two-run homer and 4-2 lead. Bieber... https://t.co/DMGpAE53veBeat Writer / Columnist
And this time Steven Matz is back out for the seventh ….Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto’s current RBI pace: 97 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
