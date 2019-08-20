New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-31-at-10.03.33-pm

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen’s best HR call of the year

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5s

Gary was back from vacation and it looks like he recharged his batteries.  I will keep this simple.  This is Gary’s best call of the year and probably of the last few years. I was typing when this ball was hit, and not looking at the screen.  I knew .

Tweets