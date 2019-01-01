New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Mets 9, Indians 2 (8/20/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1m

J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto both cracked two-run homers to support a solid pitching effort by Steven Matz to lead the Mets to a 9-2 win over the Indians Tuesday night in the first day of a nine…

Tweets