Gil Must Go: nice cruise by Jim McAndrew

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Great job by McAndrew tonight.  This Giants lineup is no slouch – Bobby Bonds, Willie Mays,  Willie McCovey – and Jim shut them out! Meanwhile Gil actually started SHamsky who went 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.  You’re welcome Gil. Terrific Day tomorrow – he’s

