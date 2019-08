RT @ 1974Baseball : Happy 68th Birthday to John Stearns! A four-time All-Star in his 11-year career, John played all but one of his games for the @ Mets . Before he became a big league catcher, he was a star safety at Colorado. John's best season in MLB was '78, when he had 73 RBIs and 25 steals. https://t.co/AC8LqLXzIF