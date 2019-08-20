New York Mets

Lat injury may mean end to Robert Gsellman's season | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 20, 2019 11:04 PM Newsday 8m

Initially sidelined by what the Mets described as right triceps soreness, Robert Gsellman actually has a partially torn lat, the team announced Tuesday, thrusting into question the rest of his season.

