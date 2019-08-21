New York Mets

New York Post
45836832_thumbnail

Steven Matz has been very different pitcher since bullpen stint

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1m

There is BP and AP — before the pen and after the pen. Steven Matz has been a different pitcher since his brief stint as a reliever before the All-Star break. In 16 starts, he had a 4.95 ERA and was

Tweets