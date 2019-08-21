New York Mets

Torn Lat Puts Mets Reliever Gsellman’s Season In Jeopardy

Mets reliever Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat muscle that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy, a significant blow to New York's improved bullpen as the team chases a playoff berth.

