Kevin Burkhardt was the answer to Mets’ play-by-play dilemma
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 53s
The answer to when the TV voice of the Mets, Gary Cohen, has days off in the future is so obvious it hurts. Bring back Kevin Burkhardt to call the games. Burkhardt, who received his big TV break from
Tweets
Not the most heralded of Van Wagenen's @GMBVW offseason moves, but seven months later few would doubt that J. D. Davis and Justin Wilson have far eclipsed Cano, Diaz and Familia in terms of production, value and impact. Roughly $5.5M vs $31.5M. Gotta love JD and Justin. 🧡💙Among hitters with at least 120 PA at their home ballparks, here's where J.D. Davis ranks: AVG: 2nd (.390) OBP: 2nd (.454) OPS: 3rd (1.186) wRC+: 1st (210) #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerized https://t.co/EmsJX0VarhBlogger / Podcaster
That's a legit 12-6 curveball Allan has in his arsenal. Most scouts were already rating Allan's curve as a 60-grade pitch. #Mets.@matthew_allan2 was showcasing a nasty curve in another scoreless outing. 🤧 https://t.co/xCwdySwx5aBlogger / Podcaster
Saved the best for last: Juan Lagares is batting .423 (11-26) with six runs, a double, a triple, two RBI, two walks, a .464 OBP and a 1.003 OPS over his last seven games. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Wilson Ramos’ 14-game hitting streak is tied for the longest active streak in MLB. The last Met to go 15? David Wright in 2012. Ramos also ranks 2nd among MLB catchers with 57 RBIs. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Pavelich told authorities he believed the man “spiked” his beer, prompting the alleged assault https://t.co/B2dth3QaFkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattJakes7: @timbhealey He visited my friend’s daughter this morning. Simply amazing. #HeroesOnAndOffTheFieldBeat Writer / Columnist
