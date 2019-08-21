New York Mets
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo moves to Triple-A Syracuse (Video)
by: Thomas Hall — Elite Sports NY 7m
Brandon Nimmo just made a giant step in his recovery by moving his rehab to Triple-A Syracuse, one step away from the New York Mets.
