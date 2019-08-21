Lucas Giolito: 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K in a shutout of the Twins. He now ranks eighth among all MLB starters in FIP (3.20), ahead of Mike Soroka, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Greinke, Patrick Corbin, Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw. 194 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings this season.

