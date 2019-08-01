New York Mets
Robinson Cano Took Batting Practice Wednesday, Could Begin Running Thursday
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Mickey Callaway told reporters prior to Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians that Robinson Cano took batting practice at Citi Field before the game and that he could begin running
