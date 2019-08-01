New York Mets
Jeff McNeil Participating in Baseball Activities, Feels Good
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Jeff McNeil spoke to reporters Wednesday and said that he "feel(s) good." This was after he fielded grounders at second base and took batting practice before the second game of a three-game series
