New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Removed After Fourth Inning With Left Hamstring Tightness
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Marcus Stroman was removed from Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians after the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness.Stroman, 28, made the final out of the fourth coverin
Tweets
-
Hank Azaria joined @CMBWFAN to discuss his New York sports fandom and how "exciting" #Mets baseball has become: https://t.co/7e5UYBRo72TV / Radio Network
-
The Indians tied the game 2-2 in 6th. Had the go-ahead run at third with one out. The inning is now over and the game is still tied. So there's that. Get it back.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @FOXSportsBraves: Here's the Statcast on Adeiny Hechavarría's epic bat flip. 🤯Super Fan
-
Brach limits the damage with a pair of K’s to escape the inningBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Stroman exits with tightness in hamstring https://t.co/uN9eHQQKoFTV / Radio Network
-
Two things. 1) Despite it going against the @Mets, that was an incredible slide at third base. 2) Ethan Wilson is a rock star. 🤘👏 🙂 #LFGM 🍎💙🧡Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets