New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits vs. Indians After Suffering Hamstring Injury
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 8m
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman left Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians after four innings due to left hamstring tightness, according to Andy Martino of SNY...
Tweets
-
Quirky stat of the day: Wilson Ramos has exactly 6 infield hits in each of the last 5 seasons (per @fangraphs)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
and the little dribbler by Ramos for an infield single to keep the inning going for J.D. Davis. First and second, 2 out. 3-3 in 10th.TV / Radio Network
-
Infield single for Wilson Ramos. That is a thing.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WILSON RAMOS INFIELD HIT!! 1st & 2nd, 2 out for J.D! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilson Ramos is now halfway to Moises Alou’s club record 30-game hitting streak.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets