Rajai Davis focused on doing whatever it took to return to the majors | Newsday
by: Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com Updated August 21, 2019 9:03 PM — Newsday 4m
After spending 13 seasons in the major leagues, Rajai Davis admitted there were luxuries he took for granted when he had to start his 14th year in professional baseball with the Mets’ minor league org
Quirky stat of the day: Wilson Ramos has exactly 6 infield hits in each of the last 5 seasons (per @fangraphs)Beat Writer / Columnist
and the little dribbler by Ramos for an infield single to keep the inning going for J.D. Davis. First and second, 2 out. 3-3 in 10th.TV / Radio Network
Infield single for Wilson Ramos. That is a thing.Beat Writer / Columnist
WILSON RAMOS INFIELD HIT!! 1st & 2nd, 2 out for J.D! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Wilson Ramos is now halfway to Moises Alou’s club record 30-game hitting streak.Blogger / Podcaster
