Mets' Stroman leaves start after 4 innings with tight hamstring
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score
New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman left Tuesday's start against the Cleveland Indians after just four innings due to left hamstring tightness, the team said, according to The Record's Justin Toscano.Jeurys Familia replaced Stroman on the mound.
Tweets
-
Quirky stat of the day: Wilson Ramos has exactly 6 infield hits in each of the last 5 seasons (per @fangraphs)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
and the little dribbler by Ramos for an infield single to keep the inning going for J.D. Davis. First and second, 2 out. 3-3 in 10th.TV / Radio Network
-
Infield single for Wilson Ramos. That is a thing.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WILSON RAMOS INFIELD HIT!! 1st & 2nd, 2 out for J.D! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilson Ramos is now halfway to Moises Alou’s club record 30-game hitting streak.Blogger / Podcaster
