Mets' Stroman leaves start after 4 innings with tight hamstring

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 12s

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman left Tuesday's start against the Cleveland Indians after just four innings due to left hamstring tightness, the team said, according to The Record's Justin Toscano.Jeurys Familia replaced Stroman on the mound.

