Marcus Stroman injury update: Mets starter leaves game vs. Indians with hamstring tightness
by: E.Jay Zarett — Sporting News 2m
Stroman threw 62 pitches and surrendered one run on five hits in four innings of work before departing.
Quirky stat of the day: Wilson Ramos has exactly 6 infield hits in each of the last 5 seasons (per @fangraphs)Beat Writer / Columnist
and the little dribbler by Ramos for an infield single to keep the inning going for J.D. Davis. First and second, 2 out. 3-3 in 10th.TV / Radio Network
Infield single for Wilson Ramos. That is a thing.Beat Writer / Columnist
WILSON RAMOS INFIELD HIT!! 1st & 2nd, 2 out for J.D! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Wilson Ramos is now halfway to Moises Alou’s club record 30-game hitting streak.Blogger / Podcaster
