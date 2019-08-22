New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman removed after four innings due to hamstring tightness, but Mets not concerned | Newsday
by: Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com Updated August 22, 2019 12:00 AM — Newsday 2m
Although the fourth inning was the best Marcus Stroman looked Wednesday, it ended up being his final frame. Reason being, the Mets were being cautious. Stroman told coaches he felt tightness in his le
Tweets
-
Another ugly loss in Oakland https://t.co/sdb8qAMoYeBlogger / Podcaster
-
He doesn't think Eli is done https://t.co/OqyhHD0ELVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DPLennon: Believe it? #Mets now expect the improbable at Citi Field, where doubt and skepticism officially have left the building. https://t.co/xDYmN5z3VcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Believe it? #Mets now expect the improbable at Citi Field, where doubt and skepticism officially have left the building. https://t.co/xDYmN5z3VcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @eboland11: Boone said Happ will definitely take his next scheduled turn in the rotationBlogger / Podcaster
-
Accountability is nothing to fear.@KenDavidoff Ken, the Mets are 14 wins away from proving you wrong, you scared yet?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets