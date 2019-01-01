New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Cyclones on the right side of All-Star Game victory

by: Rick Keeler

Wednesday night ended up being a winning night for the 5 Brooklyn Cyclones and their coaching staff in the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star Game. Those 5 players were part of a 7-4 victory by Team Blue over Team Red. For Team Blue manager and...

