Amazin Performances: August 21, 2019
by: Amanda Levine — Amazin' Prospects 1m
New York Mets (MLB): The Mets beat the Indians 4-3 in the tenth inning. LF J.D. Davis hit the winning double that drove in Michael Conforto to beat Cleveland. SS Amed Rosario went 1 for 5 with a double. Syracuse Mets (Triple A): The Syracuse...
