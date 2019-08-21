New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Amazin Performances: August 21, 2019

by: Amanda Levine Amazin' Prospects 1m

New York Mets (MLB): The Mets beat the Indians 4-3 in the tenth inning.  LF J.D. Davis hit the winning double that drove in Michael Conforto to beat Cleveland. SS Amed Rosario went 1 for 5 with a double.     Syracuse Mets (Triple A): The Syracuse...

