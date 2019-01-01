New York Mets

Edgardo Alfonzo leads Cyclones coaching staff in All-Star Game

by: Rick Keeler Amazin' Prospects 56s

In Tuesday night’s New York-Penn League All-Star Game at the Richmond County Bank Ballpark in St. George, Team Blue is going to be led by the Brooklyn Cyclones coaching staff with manager Edgardo Alfonzo at the helm. In his third year as manager of...

