New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Believe it? The Mets expect this now | Newsday
by: David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon Updated August 22, 2019 1:32 AM — Newsday 51s
Brodie Van Wagenen wasn’t stripped to a tank top, like Wednesday’s hero J.D. Davis, whose uniform jersey was yanked from his torso by Pete Alonso after the walk-off single that delivered the 4-3 victo
Tweets
-
No matter what happens, the Mets have already salvaged a lost season. From another crazy night at Citi Field, where J.D. Davis’ clutch at-bat made it feel an awful lot like October: https://t.co/ZyoyWZuKJfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Deadspin: Ball boy encapsulates Mets fandom a little too neatly: https://t.co/nE2jzd3dTPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He's making serious progress https://t.co/9XgXKTc7TgBlogger / Podcaster
-
last night’s game was j.d. davis’s first career walk-off. but, here’s a 🔥 fact for you: six of the last seven times that he has driven in an rbi, that rbi either tied the game for the #mets or has given them the leadBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rookie's ready to take the show on the road https://t.co/1sSfFRprHZBlogger / Podcaster
-
the comeback kids did it again #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets