J.D. Davis smashes walk-off single in 10th to complete dramatic comeback against Cleveland - New York Daily News
by: Adrian Covert — NY Daily News 51s
The Mets got the hits when they needed and received key contributions from Juan Lagares and Joe Panik.
No matter what happens, the Mets have already salvaged a lost season. From another crazy night at Citi Field, where J.D. Davis’ clutch at-bat made it feel an awful lot like October: https://t.co/ZyoyWZuKJfBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Deadspin: Ball boy encapsulates Mets fandom a little too neatly: https://t.co/nE2jzd3dTPBeat Writer / Columnist
He's making serious progress https://t.co/9XgXKTc7TgBlogger / Podcaster
last night’s game was j.d. davis’s first career walk-off. but, here’s a 🔥 fact for you: six of the last seven times that he has driven in an rbi, that rbi either tied the game for the #mets or has given them the leadBlogger / Podcaster
Rookie's ready to take the show on the road https://t.co/1sSfFRprHZBlogger / Podcaster
the comeback kids did it again #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
