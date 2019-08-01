New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Mets Going For Sweep of Indians
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 12m
Good morning Mets fans! On Wednesday, the Mets picked up their fourth straight win and second consecutive victory over the Cleveland Indians to take the series.Marcus Stroman exited the game w
Brooklyn Cyclones in last night’s NYPL All-Star Game: • Wilmer Reyes: 0-1, BB, R • Joe Genord: 0-2 • Garrison Bryant: IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K • Mitch Ragan: IP, 0 H, 0 R • Matt Cleveland: W, IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 KBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I, too, am part of the block partyunblock me, you fool @FlavaFraz21 https://t.co/RkUYfOqCU7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Really?@ChrisCarlin Come Get Us https://t.co/JVHlWnb5IiTV / Radio Personality
-
The #Mets (66-60) go for a three-game sweep of the #Indians tonight at Citi Field. They are now 1 1/2 games behind the #Cardinals for the 2nd wild card with 36 games to go. Their playoff odds - per FanGraphs - are now 48%.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @judybattista: @ChrisCarlinTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AB84: My ex still thinks of me https://t.co/v3VdlNQ88KTV / Radio Personality
