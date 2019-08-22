New York Mets

Rising Apple
45865663_thumbnail

Mets History: Rookie Dwight Gooden reaches 200 strikeouts

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 28s

On August 22, 1984, star rookie New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden recorded his 200th strikeout of the season. As far as modern rookie seasons go, you won...

Tweets