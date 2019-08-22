New York Mets

The Mets Police
45865721_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: unlike the Mets, my coffee turned into a pumpkin

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I dunno, I was hanging out at the bar with a friend and got home around 10 and saw the game was tied but just didn’t care and surely wasn’t going to watch a baseball game after 10pm.  Apparently this happened… ¡WALK-OFF! 🎉 J.D....

Tweets