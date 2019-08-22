New York Mets

The Mets Police
MLB FoodFest is back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

“The MLB” as the millennials incorrectly say would like you to know about their Food Fest. WHAT IS MLB FOODFEST? MLB FoodFest is a one-of-a-kind event that gives fans the opportunity to taste special menu items from all 30 Major League ballparks....

