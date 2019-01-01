New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Hamstrung
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49s
This week, we discuss the improved bullpen and bench, the recent streak of hamstring injuries...and boner pills.
Tweets
-
.@GeminiKeez actually has footage of Robinson Canó doing some running over the last couple of days. #Mets https://t.co/itRR9Dr1SHRobinson Cano took batting practice yesterday and could start running today https://t.co/7GKHLKXMoM https://t.co/1unvkQRvWoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano took batting practice yesterday and could start running today https://t.co/7GKHLKXMoMTV / Radio Network
-
MLB PHOTO OF THE DAY: J.D. Davis celebrates his first career walk-off hit as the @Mets continue their playoff push. #MLBphotoofthedayOwner / Front Office
-
Jeurys Familia, last 19 relief appearances: -2.93 ERA -15 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 19 K. -Holding opponents to a .222 average. Walks are still a problem for him, and these are lower leverage situations in many cases. But, he has shown very encouraging signs. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have won 12 of its last 13 home games and are now 36-21 at Citi Field this year. A win tonight would match their total victories at home in both 2018 and 2017.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @ItsMcGinn: My man @ChrisCarlin waking up like...TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets