New York Mets

Metstradamus
45874332_thumbnail

New York Mets aren't too concerned about Marcus Stroman's hamstring

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Lost in all the hubbub over the New York Mets’ dramatic win over the Cleveland Indians was the fact that Marcus Stroman left the game early. Stroman departed in the fourth inning with tightne…

Tweets