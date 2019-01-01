New York Mets
Mets call up potential Marcus Stroman replacement Chris Flexen, DFA Ruben Tejada
The day after Marcus Stroman left his start before the fifth inning due to hamstring tightness, the Mets have called up Chris Flexen, who could potentially slide into the rotation if Stroman is unable to make his next start.
