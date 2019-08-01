New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Indians vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 10m

Thursday, August 22, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 1.50) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.86)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMStroman was ta

Tweets